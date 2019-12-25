Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.04 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post $187.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.82 million and the highest is $188.25 million. Ducommun posted sales of $164.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $721.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.98 million to $722.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.10 million, with estimates ranging from $762.69 million to $777.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 36,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,248. The company has a market cap of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

