Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.25 ($0.90), approximately 18,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 48,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.07 ($0.99).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.30.

In other news, insider William Dawkins purchased 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,602 ($25,785.32).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

