Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Trading Up 1.8%

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.58, 310,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 140,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

About Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

