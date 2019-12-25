Digiwage Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $10,271.00 and $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00660877 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001679 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

