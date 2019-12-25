Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives $34.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,831. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,720,000 after acquiring an additional 694,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 252.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

