Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,803 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

