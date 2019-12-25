DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 579,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

