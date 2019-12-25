Denarius (D) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $581,498.00 and $789.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Denarius has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,865,962 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.