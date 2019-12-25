Datawallet (DXT) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Datawallet has a market cap of $370,858.00 and approximately $15,168.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00181267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01194226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119122 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

