Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Motco boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.