DAO.Casino Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $18,765.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002365 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,032.47 or 0.96760872 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.