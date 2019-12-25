CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.67

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.67 and traded as low as $63.50. CyrusOne shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 267,691 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 178.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 15.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.