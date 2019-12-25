CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.47

Shares of CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

