Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $237,140.00 and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.