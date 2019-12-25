Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the third quarter worth about $1,703,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

