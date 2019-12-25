Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $191,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,031,935 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 704,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $159.97.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.