Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Cooper Energy Ltd. (ASX:COE) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 431,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -88.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.56.

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the discovery, commercialization, and sale of gas to south-east Australia. The company's principal project is the Sole gas project, which is under development in the offshore Gippsland Basin. It operates offshore gas production and exploration projects in the Otway Basin; and offshore gas exploration and development projects in the Gippsland Basin, as well as an onshore oil production and exploration project from the western flank of the Cooper Basin.

