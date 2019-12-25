ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Up 6.7%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.38, 237,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 730,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.33% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

