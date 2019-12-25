ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Trading 11% Higher

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) traded up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.44, 3,872,767 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 378% from the average session volume of 810,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

