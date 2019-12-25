ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB):

12/25/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/18/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/31/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 39,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,662. The stock has a market cap of $917.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,145.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

