Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 763,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 824,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

CNAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

