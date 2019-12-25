Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

