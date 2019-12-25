Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 14,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

