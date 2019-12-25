Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.74

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.74 and traded as high as $71.85. Comerica shares last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 501,433 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

