Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIGI. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.