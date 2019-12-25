Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

