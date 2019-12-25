CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Increases Dividend to $2.50 Per Share

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 144.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.2%.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $203.36. 750,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,874. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $206.28. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

