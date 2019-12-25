Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 1,104,915 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 792,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

