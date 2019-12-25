Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.58

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $34.26. Cineplex shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 587,700 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.58.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc will post 1.0503103 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.91%.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

