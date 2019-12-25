Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charah Solutions an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRA shares. First Analysis cut their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of CHRA remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Friday. 13,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 34,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $75,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $99,598 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 114,819 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

