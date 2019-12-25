Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Million

Brokerages expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to post $8.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. Champions Oncology posted sales of $6.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $31.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.66 million to $39.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Champions Oncology.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

CSBR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.