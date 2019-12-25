CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.17

CGG SA (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 8042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGGYY. ValuEngine cut CGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DNB Markets lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 67.71%.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

