Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $222.93

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.93 and traded as high as $247.00. Ceres Power shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 168,367 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWR shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $380.26 million and a PE ratio of -72.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.64.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79), for a total value of £529,230.44 ($696,172.64).

About Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

