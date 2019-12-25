Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $9.85. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 290,100 shares.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$512.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.