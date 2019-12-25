Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 26.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 19,722,908 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 4,415,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 84,111 shares of company stock valued at $156,007 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

