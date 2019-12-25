carVertical Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $24,887.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

