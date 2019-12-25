Carroll Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CROL) Trading Up 0.4%

Carroll Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CROL) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Carroll Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROL)

Carroll Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carroll Community Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Maryland. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, business and retail noninterest and interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposit accounts.

