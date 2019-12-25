Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE:CRCM opened at $15.00 on Friday. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Care.com during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

