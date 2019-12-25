Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $879.92 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Cardano has a market cap of $879.92 million and $39.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021966 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003664 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.02551464 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015190 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, Indodax, Binance, ZB.COM, ABCC, Cryptohub, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Exmo, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

