CanYaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $8.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.70 or 0.06001887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023191 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.