Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Trading Up 10.9%

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) traded up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.29, 446,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 310,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

