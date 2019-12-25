Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.67

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and traded as high as $80.00. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 9,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.02). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 37,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.