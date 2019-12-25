Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CBM remained flat at $$59.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.14. Cambrex has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cambrex had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $148.56 million during the quarter.

In other Cambrex news, Director Gregory B. Brown sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $540,809.85. Also, SVP Dorothy A. Donnelly-Brienza sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,049 shares of company stock worth $44,155,580. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cambrex by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Cambrex during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

