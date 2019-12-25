Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.45

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $23.98. Caleres shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 166,265 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The stock has a market cap of $963.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 175,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

