Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of CSQ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 117,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
