Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 495,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

