Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cactus posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cactus by 998.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

