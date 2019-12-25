Brokerages Set Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) PT at $13.33

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 281,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

