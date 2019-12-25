Brokerages Set Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Target Price at $20.75

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

OSPN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $704.30 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.15. Onespan has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

