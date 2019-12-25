Brokerages Set Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT at $18.58

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,331. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,359,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

